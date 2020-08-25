Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 783.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.05722125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

