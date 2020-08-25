Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

