Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $344.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

