Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.36 on Tuesday, reaching $1,853.80. 313,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,318. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,724.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,605.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

