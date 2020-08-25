BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $332,952.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

