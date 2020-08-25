Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,707. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

