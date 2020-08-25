Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 847,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,815. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

