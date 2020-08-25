BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $234,060.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

