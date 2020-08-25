Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Up 6.3%

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.45. 3,218,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 911,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.