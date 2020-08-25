Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.65. 879,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 222,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

