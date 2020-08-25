Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Up 5.2%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.14. 574,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 248,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several brokerages have commented on CATO. ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Cato by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 387,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cato by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cato by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cato by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

