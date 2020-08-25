CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading 6.4% Higher

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 243,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 428,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.34.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Evk New Energy Auto Ltd Asia bought 2,151,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $1,032,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,702,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,255.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yunfei Li bought 2,062,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $990,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,726,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,818.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

