CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Down 4.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 5,656,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,983,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

