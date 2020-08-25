Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 5.8%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 5,871,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 13,374,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 346,407 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.