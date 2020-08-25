Centurion Achieves Market Cap of $18,161.47 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. Centurion has a market cap of $18,161.47 and $8.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

