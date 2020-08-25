CEPS (LON:CEPS) Trading Down 3.5%

CEPS plc (LON:CEPS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,719% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.66.

CEPS (LON:CEPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (15.86) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

