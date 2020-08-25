Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 3,658,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,922,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,112,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,606 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

