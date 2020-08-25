CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shot up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get CHIBA BK LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.