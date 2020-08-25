China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 20,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,888. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

