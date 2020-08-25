Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.1% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of CB traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.42. 1,670,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

