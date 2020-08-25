Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,726,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

