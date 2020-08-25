Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.54 on Monday, reaching $343.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.