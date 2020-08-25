Cito Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,844,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

