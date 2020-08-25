Cito Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

