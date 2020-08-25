Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Down 4.4%

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,252,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

