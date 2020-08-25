Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Price Up 5%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 143,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

CLCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $411.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

