Comparing Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Support.com and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.61 $3.85 million N/A N/A Workday $3.63 billion 12.41 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -134.93

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Support.com and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 2 14 16 1 2.48

Workday has a consensus target price of $196.07, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 5.30% 7.15% 6.28% Workday -13.68% -14.70% -5.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Support.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

