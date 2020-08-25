Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $21.00. 807,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 508,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after acquiring an additional 226,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

