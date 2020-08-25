CoTrader Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $61,337.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoTrader

COT is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

