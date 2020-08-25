CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (CVLG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ: CVLG) is one of 19 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million $8.48 million 32.64 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors $2.74 billion $130.62 million 22.33

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 3.74% 9.79% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 391 1428 1203 77 2.31

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential downside of 10.98%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . peers beat CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

