Critical Comparison: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) & First Defiance Financial (OTCMKTS:FDEF)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FFD Financial and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A First Defiance Financial 7.34% 8.19% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.25 $6.32 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.91 $49.37 million $2.53 7.64

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats FFD Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

