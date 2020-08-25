CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

