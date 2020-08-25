CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 5.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. 296,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 466,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 7,140,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

