Curve DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.91 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and approximately $58.91 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00024849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.05731256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,310,044,750 coins and its circulating supply is 16,837,074 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

