Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,755 South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. 335,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

