Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 4,273,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

