Cutler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choiceone Financial Services were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of COFS traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 41,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,903. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Choiceone Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

About Choiceone Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

