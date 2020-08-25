Cutler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 5,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $374.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

CATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

