Cutler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $105.99.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.