Cutler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of First National worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First National by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First National alerts:

OTCMKTS:FXNC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

First National Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.