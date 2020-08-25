Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First of Long Island worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 35,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.49. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

