CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 73.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

