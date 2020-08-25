Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.51. 7,418,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

