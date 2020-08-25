Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 169,909 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 169,909 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 15,258,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,689. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

