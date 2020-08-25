Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,606 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average is $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

