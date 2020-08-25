DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Up 6.1%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.75. 117,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 121,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.