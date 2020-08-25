Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0011

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $410,390.50 and approximately $7,450.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01683331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00188393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00150278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

