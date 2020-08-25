Davis Capital Partners LLC Buys 175,000 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 5.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $56,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

