Davis Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,141 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 6.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $64,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 214,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,034,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

