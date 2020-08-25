DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 9.8%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.63. 5,163,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,590,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.10%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DHT by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

